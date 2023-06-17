Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 99 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $140.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.62 and its 200-day moving average is $140.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

