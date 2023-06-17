Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $75.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

