Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $946,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average is $110.52. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

