MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.51

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.51 and last traded at $97.40, with a volume of 293143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,178,000 after acquiring an additional 327,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,962,000 after acquiring an additional 72,338 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,812,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,288,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,247,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.