M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $71,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1,209.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $139.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average is $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

