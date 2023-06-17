M&R Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 2,238.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after buying an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.67 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Mizuho upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

