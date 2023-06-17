Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $280.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.52 and a 1-year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.