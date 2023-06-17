Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leonardo Trading Down 0.9 %

Leonardo stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

