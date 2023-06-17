Moonriver (MOVR) Trading 13.2% Lower This Week

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Moonriver token can now be bought for approximately $4.93 or 0.00018756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $34.64 million and $2.35 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,839,386 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,021,603 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

