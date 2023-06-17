Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 148.92 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 151 ($1.89). Approximately 392,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,545,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.40 ($1.89).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Moonpig Group Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.15. The company has a market cap of £490.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2,048.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.