Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.06

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 56743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Moneta Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$131.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Moneta Gold Company Profile

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

