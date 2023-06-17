Monero 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $45.36 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Monero has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $135.92 or 0.00512364 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $45.36 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,527.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00291066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00403034 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003764 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,293,234 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

