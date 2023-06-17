Modus Advisors LLC Sells 6,124 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for 1.2% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,361.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,076 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,890,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 206,016 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,115.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 198,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 189,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 480,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 169,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $32.16.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.