Modus Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.38 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.