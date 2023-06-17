Modus Advisors LLC Purchases 1,532 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises about 1.6% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFF opened at $30.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

