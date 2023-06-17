Modus Advisors LLC Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

BND opened at $72.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

