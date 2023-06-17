Modus Advisors LLC Buys 173 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $91.18 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 111.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average is $85.59.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.