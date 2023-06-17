Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1971 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

