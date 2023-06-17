Modus Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,781 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,781 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $43.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

