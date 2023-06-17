Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Coverage Initiated at CJS Securities

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MOD stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,059.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,068.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,505 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,126,000 after acquiring an additional 573,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 171,848 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

