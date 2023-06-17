Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MBLY has been the subject of several other reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Mobileye Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.26.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,724,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

