Mizuho Boosts Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $45.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NXT has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Nextracker from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Nextracker stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for PV projects. It offers Tracking solutions portfolio, which includes NX Horizon for solar power plants; NX Gemini two-in-portrait solar tracker; and NX Horizon-XTR, an all-terrain solar tracker. The company also provides TrueCapture, an intelligent and self-adjusting tracker control system for solar power plants; and NX Navigator, a risk mitigation software.

