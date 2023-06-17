Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.70

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 1186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.