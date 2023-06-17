Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Mistras Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 735.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 217.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Mistras Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.47. 111,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.54. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.02 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

