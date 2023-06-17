Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Mirvac Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

Mirvac Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

