Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $360.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $342.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.86 and a 200-day moving average of $274.16. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

