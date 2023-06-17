Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 864 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.