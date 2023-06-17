Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $2.73 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

VICI opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.