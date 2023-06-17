Meter Governance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31.34 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $31.34 million and approximately $141,476.21 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00006955 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,606,964 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,989 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,600,856 with 17,165,907 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.83987618 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $102,028.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

