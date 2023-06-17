Metawar Self Reported Market Cap Hits $55.92 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a market cap of $55.92 million and $1.00 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metawar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metawar Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00028361 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metawar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metawar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.