Metahero (HERO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $23.97 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $23.97 million and $228,513.61 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003497 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000428 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007160 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00017556 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

