Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Trimmed by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 4.0% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $36,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META stock opened at $281.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.94 and its 200 day moving average is $187.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $287.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

