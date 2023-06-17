Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.81-$2.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $83.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $85.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,702,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,310,000 after buying an additional 526,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,834,000 after buying an additional 456,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,777,000 after buying an additional 427,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after buying an additional 377,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

