Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 2,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.
