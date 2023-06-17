MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC) Shares Up 1.5%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 16,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 402% from the average daily volume of 3,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

MedTech Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTAC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 14.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MedTech Acquisition by 20,076.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 66,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

