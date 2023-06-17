MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

About MediciNova

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MediciNova by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

