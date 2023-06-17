MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
