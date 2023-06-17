Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in May

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Medartis Stock Performance

MDRSF remained flat at C$77.96 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.15. Medartis has a fifty-two week low of C$73.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.96.

Medartis Company Profile

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names.

