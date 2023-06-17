McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.8% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after buying an additional 3,242,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,913,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 4,035,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $107.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

