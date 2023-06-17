McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,127,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 12.2% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after buying an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after buying an additional 936,030 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $219.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

