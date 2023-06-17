McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Invests $95,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. SoFi Technologies makes up 0.1% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,799,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.