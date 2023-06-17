Mass General Brigham Inc Makes New Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,074 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Rivian Automotive makes up approximately 0.5% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after buying an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483,566 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. 92,230,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,611,532. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

