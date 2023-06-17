Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,905. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,779,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marvell Technology by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,350 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.