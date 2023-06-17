Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,434 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.15. 9,108,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,251,058. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average is $82.48. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

