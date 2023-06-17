Martin Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.7% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.58. 8,469,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

