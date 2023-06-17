Martin Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.86. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HII. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

