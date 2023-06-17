Martin Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.21. 5,079,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,862. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.