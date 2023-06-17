Martin Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SHY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.21. 5,079,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,862. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
