Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 378 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $97.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,965,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.55.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

