Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.27.

Paychex stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.59. 3,843,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,975. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average is $112.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

