Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Short Interest Up 29.9% in May

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,659,600 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 1,277,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGDPF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MGDPF remained flat at $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 559,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,275. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It also focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

