Mammoth (MMT) Tops One Day Volume of $7,727.02

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mammoth Coin Profile

MMT is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

